O Dell Group LLC Purchases Shares of 288 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

