O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

