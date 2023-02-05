O Dell Group LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 114,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.