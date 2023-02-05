Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 125,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.53. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

