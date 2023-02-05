Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 17,721 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 98,450.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

