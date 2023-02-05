Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $824.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

