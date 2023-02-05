Old North State Trust LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 135,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

NYSE:EL opened at $269.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

