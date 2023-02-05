Old North State Trust LLC Buys 3,736 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 93,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

