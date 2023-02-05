Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 84,860.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

