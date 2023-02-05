Old North State Trust LLC Has $249,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 133,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

