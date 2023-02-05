Old North State Trust LLC Increases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

