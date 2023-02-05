Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.63 and a 200-day moving average of $550.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

