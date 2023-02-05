Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 275,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.