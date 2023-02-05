Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 6,472 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

