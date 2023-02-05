OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $332,819.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00424679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.22 or 0.28966371 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.