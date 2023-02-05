Oppenheimer Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $575.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.10.

NYSE MSCI opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.50. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

