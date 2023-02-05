Optimism (OP) Price Hits $2.85 on Major Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Optimism has a market cap of $612.40 million and $336.39 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00012452 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002611 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00424819 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.41 or 0.28975939 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00425890 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
