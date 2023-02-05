Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

