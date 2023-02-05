ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,944 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IX opened at $86.30 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet cut ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.