Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 9.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

