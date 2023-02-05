Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,760. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $350.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.91.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

