Partners Bancorp (PTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.