Partners Bancorp (PTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Partners Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PTRS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
