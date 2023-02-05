PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

PCTEL Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.