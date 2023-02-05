Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after buying an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $68,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

