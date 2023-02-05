PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. PENN Entertainment updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
