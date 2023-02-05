PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. PENN Entertainment updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

