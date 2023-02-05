PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

