Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

PNR stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 862,516 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

