Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 116,301 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.74% of Kairos Acquisition worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Kairos Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.08.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.