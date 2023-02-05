Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 193,971 Shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.96% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,729,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 709,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

