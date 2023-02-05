Periscope Capital Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,261 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER opened at $10.20 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

