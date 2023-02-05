Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 6.50% of Iron Spark I worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISAA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Spark I by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 209,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

