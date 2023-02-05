Periscope Capital Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,886 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

CTAQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

