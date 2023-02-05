Periscope Capital Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 83,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

Shares of KAII stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

