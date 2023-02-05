Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.