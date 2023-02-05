Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 23.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 1.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BOND opened at $93.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.