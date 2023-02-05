Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 176,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,420. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $1,810,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,567.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

