Poollotto.finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71,551.25 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00012523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $33.98 million and $71,551.25 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

