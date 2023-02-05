Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $96.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

