Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.59 $2.06 million $0.14 113.94 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.42 $250,000.00 $0.12 14.17

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 14.92% 26.05% 6.39%

Dividends

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust



Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust



InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

