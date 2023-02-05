PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $615,784.91 and $150.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00422605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,453 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

