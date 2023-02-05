PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.31

PotCoin (POT) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $613,843.61 and approximately $74.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00419400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017762 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,800 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

