Powerledger Tops One Day Volume of $64.01 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $95.23 million and $64.01 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

