Powerledger Tops One Day Volume of $64.01 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $95.23 million and $64.01 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002697 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
Powerledger Profile
Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.
