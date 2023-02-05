Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 403,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

