Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FRST opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $301.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.26.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,604.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Primis Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

