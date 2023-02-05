Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,412 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of WideOpenWest worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest



WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

