Private Management Group Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 99,373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.8% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.