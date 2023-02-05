Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSEC opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

