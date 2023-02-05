Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,002,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

