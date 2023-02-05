Private Management Group Inc. Sells 97,480 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,480 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

Loews Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.