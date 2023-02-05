Private Management Group Inc. Takes $548,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $265,710,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $43,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $37,754,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $35,053,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $60.41 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

